Sheldon Chesis, of Odenton, Md., died on Nov. 30. Beloved husband of Suzanne Rome Chesis; devoted father of Alan, Barry and Richard Chesis; loving grandfather of Ben, Alissa, Zeke, Caleb, Peyton and Elan; and loving great-grandfather of Jalen. Contributions may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF), (jdrf.org). Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.