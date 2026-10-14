Shelley Severe Finds Community, Purpose Through Hadassah Greater DC

Faygie Holt

Over the years, Shelley Severe heard about Hadassah: The Women’s Zionist Organization of America from her friends and colleagues whose grandparents had bought them memberships when they were born.

But it wasn’t until one of her friends asked her point-blank, “Why aren’t you a member of Hadassah?” that Severe decided to give the organization a try.

That was in 2019. Today, Severe serves as the regional president of the Greater Washington region of Hadassah, which includes parts of Maryland, D.C. and northern Virginia. “It’s like I moved up the corporate ladder very quickly,” she jokes.

Her earliest participation with Hadassah coincided with the COVID-19 pandemic, and she found a sisterhood of people and programs that she felt strongly about, not to mention all the medical research that Hadassah was helping to support in Israel.

She describes Hadassah’s appeal, saying, “it connects you with like-minded people, and you are able to do something for somebody else at the same time.”

Her chapter includes more than 7,300 people, and Severe said that Hadassah offers something for everyone. For instance, she said, a new program called “Evolve” is aimed at members under 55 years of age. “We’re having good success for that,” she said.

As her specific chapter includes a lot of retirees, Hadassah Greater Washington has also offered a variety of Zoom workshops. A previous series focused on medical issues, while the most recent workshops have centered on technology.

“We had an IT teacher talk about how to use the iPhone most effectively and we just finished a two-part class on the good, bad and ugly of AI [artificial intelligence]. I liked it. I learned a lot and did my first ChatGPT request to help plan a trip, and I’ve used Copilot to rewrite notes I was sending to people,” she said, adding “All the younger people know how to do it already.”

The programs and friendships at Hadassah are important, but equally important is the work that the organization does in Israel. She points to the Gandel Rehabilitation Center, a state-of-the-art center at Hadassah Mount Scopus that helps soldiers injured during the war in Gaza and others in need of advanced physical, occupational and other therapies, as well as youth residences that help at-risk youngsters in the Jewish state.

Born in the Bronx, New York, more than 70 years ago, Severe has lived in the Maryland suburbs of Washington, D.C., since she was 2. She grew up in Rockville and now lives just five miles away. She has been a member of Beth Sholom Congregation and Talmud Torah for more than 40 years.

Severe is a certified public accountant, though she has only worked in private industry, including a property management company for affordable housing that she and her husband ran for many years. That company was the result of a split from a previous business the Severes were involved in. Today, one of their sons runs the “new” company and another runs the company they were previously a part of. Severe joked that this is how she keeps her family local.

Though she would not describe her family as Orthodox, even though their synagogue is affiliated with that denomination, Severe said she believes strongly in the importance of tzedakah, of giving back, as a way of “thanking God for giving me all the good things in my life.”

Severe notes her giving comes in different forms, including volunteering in various positions at their synagogue over the years, and now her work at Hadassah, not to mention the donations her family makes to organizations they find important.

A country music fan, she quotes a line from a Randy Travis song, saying, “it’s not what you take when you leave this world behind you, it’s what you leave behind when you go.” Yes, she has been to Nashville, but it was for a work conference, not the music scene, so she hopes to go back again for the real country music experience.

“I have only been into country music for the last 20 years, before that I listened to whatever was on the radio’s popular music station,” she said, adding “I graduated high school with the Beatles.”

When asked about hobbies, Severe said she’s not artistic or musical and already has a “full plate” between her family, the business and Hadassah.

Severe estimates that she’s been to Israel “at least 10 times,” and said her first trip was in 1976 when she and her husband went to Europe, rented a VW and traveled around before driving down to Israel. Their next trip is scheduled for late October, when Hadassah will hold its national conference in Jerusalem.

Faygie Holt is an award-winning journalist, whose articles have been published worldwide and translated into multiple languages. She is also the author of 10 books for young readers.