On June 13, Shepard A. Freedman, of Rockville. Beloved son of Phyllis Garelick Goldberg (the late Kenneth) and M. Stephen (Jo-Ann Pessagno) Freedman. Cherished brother of Laura and Greg (Edie) Goldberg and Greg (Kelly) Klein. Cherished uncle of Alexa, Dylan and Aidan. Dear nephew of Marsha and Marvin Friedman, Faye and Jason Cohen and Harry and Renie Freedman. Shepard is also survived by many loving relatives and friends. Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.

