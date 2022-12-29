Sherry Lowe, of Staunton, Va., died on Dec. 15. She was born on Oct. 10, 1932, in Jersey City, N.J., to Max and Anna Jacobson. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Paul Lowe. Sherry is survived by her devoted daughters, Lisa Lichtman (Steve) and Bonnie Brown (Michael). She is also survived by her cherished grandchildren, Marc Lichtman (Lindsey), Adam Lichtman, Samuel Brown and Eliana Brown. She retired from the USDA in Hyattsville after serving for over 25 years as an editorial assistant. Contributions can be made to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank or the United Jewish Fund for Charlottesville.

