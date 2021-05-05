Sheryl Lynn Castro

Sheryl Lynn Castro, of Washington, died on April 28. Wife of Juan Castro; mother of Jennifer Rose Reyes and Jake Brandon Castro; daughter of Fred Gross; sister of Rita Gross. Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.

