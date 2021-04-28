Shirlee Ann Levin, of Ft. Washington, passed away on April 17. Teacher, lover of music and theater, and pillar of her congregational community. Beloved wife of Howard Barry Levin, loving mother of Katherine Leah (Steven) Strunk and Sara Beth (Michael Lee) Weller, dear sister of Gary Dicker and Joan Pearlman, cherished grandmother of Madelyn Rebecca and Benjamin Isham Strunk and Ilana Miriam Crystal Weller. Memorial contributions may be made to Congregation Shaare Tikvah, 50 Post Office Road #101, Waldorf, MD 20602. Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home, 202-541-1001.