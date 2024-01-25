Shirley Florence Berger, 100, of Rockville, Md., died peacefully on Jan. 15, at the Hebrew Home of Greater Washington. She was born April 11, 1923, and lived in Watertown, N.Y., most of her adult life. She moved to the Washington, D.C., area in 1981 to be with two of her grown children.

She is survived by her daughter Judy (Paul), son Mark (Jeanette) and son Stuart (Debra); 10 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

She was married to Harold Berger for 15 years and shared her love with his children Joel (Madeline) and Steve (Michelle) and their three children. She spent many years in the diet profession working for Diet Workshop in Watertown, N.Y., and continued with Weight Watchers when she moved to the Washington, D.C./Maryland area, where she was loved and adored by her co-workers and mentees.

She had a beautiful singing voice, and she passed her love for music and theater to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Congregation Har Shalom, 11510 Falls Road, Potomac, Md., 20854 (harshalom.org) or Friends of the IDF ([email protected]).