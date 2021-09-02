Shirley Gold (nee Lehman), 85, of Rockville, passed away on Aug. 29. She is survived by her beloved husband, Saul Barnett Gold; children, Jodi Lipson Gold (Rami Lipson), Marc Steven Gold (Meg Offit) and Scott Gold (Jennifer Bitz); grandchildren, Ethan Lipson, Rachel Lily Gold, Benjamin Offit Gold, Zachary Gold and Gillian Gold; sister, Rita Lehman; and brother-in-law, Harold (Arlene) Gold. She was predeceased by her parents, Philip and Lillian Lehman.

Contributions may be sent to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum (ushmm.org) or Jewish National Fund (jnf.org). Services entrusted to Sol Levinson & Bros.