Shirley Kasmir, of Bethesda, passed away peacefully on Aug. 18. She was 99. Beloved wife of the late Bernie Kasmir; loving mother of Bob (Peggy) Kasmir,

Alan (Debby) Kasmir and Carol (Marty) Segal; adored grandmother of Rachel (David), Jeffrey (Amy), Lauren (Mike), Kenny (Jessica), Allyson (Scott) and Robyn (Marshall); and great-grandmother of Ethan, Brayden, Luke, Lily, Myles, Owen, Caleb and Rory. Contributions may be sent to The Johns Hopkins Wilmer Eye Clinic-Macular Degeneration Research.

