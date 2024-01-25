Shirley Katz Kaufman of Potomac, Md., passed away on Jan. 14. Daughter of the late Charles and Betty Katz; beloved wife of Stuart Kaufman; devoted mother of Jay Kaufman (Bernice), Paula Mates (Alexander) and the late Arlene Kaufman Marlowe; loving sister of Frances Kiejdan-Lott (Dennis Lott); cherished grandmother of Jesse Mates (Haley), Tyler Mates, Nicholas Kaufman and Joshua Kaufman; great-grandmother of Charlie Mates; also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, family requests donations be made to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum (ushmm.org) to honor her as a Holocaust survivor.