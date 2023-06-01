On May 18, Shirley Pauline Rodbell (nee Albert), of Rockville, passed away at age 94. Shirley was predeceased by her beloved husband, Oscar Rodbell; and her dear parents, Lenore and Louis Albert. She is survived by her loving children, Karen (Harry) Jackson, Brian (Yvonne) Rodbell, Jerald (Renee) Rodbell and Annette Smith; her loving grandchildren, Michael (Carisa) Jackson, Jeffrey (Mirna) Jackson, Deborah Jackson, Heather (Tyler) Ladue, Katie (Austin) Brinsfield, Danielle Rodbell, Robin Rodbell, Donald Stuckey and Jonathan Smith; and by 17 cherished great-grandchildren: Zoey Rothwell, Jude Jackson, Elijah Jackson, Murynia Jackson, James Jackson, Manny Jackson, Ethan Jackson, Logan (Amy) Ladue, Hadley Ladue, Harper Ladue, Tajae Stuckey, Brianna Alston, Jewel Smith, Jonathan Smith, Jr., Erika Johnson and Alissa Johnson.

She started SPAR Ceramics and employed her skills to teach pottery/ceramics classes for the Montgomery County Parks and Recreation Department at Sligo Creek Community Center. Contributions may be sent to Humane Society of the United States, 1255 23rd St. NW, Ste. 450, Washington, DC 20037.