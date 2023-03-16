On Feb. 19, Shirley R. Gershen, of Rockville, passed away at age 90. Shirley R. Gershen is survived by her husband, Bernard Gershen; sister, Leah Prawda; son, Howard Gershen (Donna Shakin); daughter, Janet Gershen-Siegel (Jay Siegel); and her grandson, Adam Gershen. She is also survived by many loving nieces, a nephew, grand-nieces, a grand-nephew, cousins and innumerable friends. She was predeceased by her parents, Louis Rothman and Celia (née Benson) Rothman, and her brother, Adolph Rothman. Contributions may be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (https://giving.mskcc.org/give) or the Suffolk Y JCC Senior Adult program (https://syjcc.org/ways-to-give/).

