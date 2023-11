Shirley R. Levine, formerly of Bethesda, Md., passed away on Oct. 30 at the age of 97. She was the wife of Judge Irving A. Levine; mother of Susan (Stephen) Levinson of New York City and the late Karen Rosenfelt; sister of the late Irene Routhenstein; grandmother of Jeffrey and Daniel Rosenfelt and great-grandmother of five. Memorial contributions may be made to Congregation Beth El of Montgomery County.

