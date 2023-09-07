On Aug. 19, Shirley Rosenhaft, of Silver Spring, passed away peacefully in Albany, N.Y., where she spent the last months of her life. She was 99. Wife of the late Mort Rosenhaft and daughter of the late Tiny and Nathan Ginsberg, Shirley’s career with the federal government began as a clerk typist but she was eventually promoted to administration. Survivors include her son, Richard Rosenhaft (Patricia Mizutani); granddaughter, Shira Rosenhaft (Thomas Conoscenti); and great-granddaughter, Alina Conoscenti. Contributions may be made to the American Tinnitus Association.

