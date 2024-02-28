On Feb. 17, Shirley Schiller Gordon of Silver Spring, MD, passed away at the age of 96. Shirley was the beloved wife of the late Jerry Gordon and devoted mother of the late Howard Lee Gordon.

Shirley is survived by three grandchildren, Jeremy Gordon, Kristi (Chris) Neuschafer and Brittney (Chris) Walsh; two great-grandchildren, Jerett Yates and Colton Gordon; and many loving nieces and one nephew. Shirley lived a long and abundant life, serving as the matriarch and confidante to her family and friends.

Shirley and Jerry owned Petworth Market in Washington, D.C., from 1955 to 1969. Shirley would later go on to work as secretary to the Director of the Veterans Administration from 1969 until her retirement in 1993. Shirley had a heart of gold and a soul to match – nothing could bring Shirley down. Shirley was a ray of sunshine, always there to share her love, provide words of wisdom, or lend a gentle hand – her love and commitment to all was unparalleled.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Masonic and Eastern Star Home (MESH) Charities of the District of Columbia (meshdc.org).