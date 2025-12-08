Shirley Schwalb Small, devoted wife of Albert H. Small, OBM, and cherished mother of Susan, Albert, Jr. and James, passed away peacefully on Dec. 4 at her home in Chevy Chase, Maryland.

Born Shirley Schwalb on June 16, 1931, in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, to Martin and Paula Schwalb, where Shirley lived until she attended Penn State University and Tobé-Coburn School for Fashion Designers. After graduation, Shirley worked in the fashion industry in New York City until she married Albert and moved to Washington, D.C.

Shirley Small was beloved for her caring nature, devotion and dedication to her family and friends. Shirley was also known as a gracious hostess, dedicated philanthropist and inveterate collector of antiques and fine art. She was particularly passionate about advancing the arts, for which she served on the boards of the Washington Performing Arts Society, the Kennedy Center, the Washington National Opera and the America-Israel Cultural Foundation.

Shirley Small is survived by her three children, Susan Savitsky (Gerald), Albert Small Jr. (Tina), and James Small (Anayansie); grandchildren, Robert Savitsky (Marissa), Stephen Savitsky, Albert Small (Susanna), Benjamin Small (Emily), Isabella Small and Gabriella Small; great-grandchildren Bell and Wynn Savitsky; brother, Jacob Schwalb (Sandra, OBM); nephew, Harris Schwalb (Amy); nephew, Michael Schwalb, OBM; niece, Patricia Alper Cohn (David); and nephew, Richard Alper (Kate, OBM).

Shirley was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Albert H. Small, OBM.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Lillian and Albert Small Capital Jewish Museum or the Washington Hebrew Congregation.