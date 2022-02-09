Shirley Zuckerman Benson, of Bethesda, died on Feb. 3. A native of Bensonhurst, Brooklyn, and graduate of NYU Business School, Shirlee met her husband at Gradus Hotel in Kiamesha Lake, N.Y., in the Catskill Mountains. She raised her family in suburban Washington, D.C. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Benson; devoted mother of Howard (Diane) Benson and Sheri Benson; cherished grandmother of Andy (Hillary), Stefani (Andrew), Carly (Ted) and great-grandmother of Julie, Abby, Farrah, Myles and Austyn; sister of Seymour (Shirley) Zuckerman and Madeline (Michael) Heyman. Contributions may be made to Casey House (montgomeryhospice.org). Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

