Shouk to open two locations in MoCo

Shouk, an Israeli street food and kosher restaurant based in Washington, has announced plans to open two new locations this fall in Montgomery County. Shouk Rockville will be at the Montrose Shopping Center and seat 20. Shouk Bethesda will be at the Westwood Shopping Center and will be carryout-only while the mall is under construction.

“Montgomery County is a natural home for Shouk. We’ve long considered expanding into Maryland, where we’ve had a consistent presence serviced out of the D.C. restaurants,” said Ran Nussbacher, Shouk’s CEO, in a press release.

Shouk opened its first location in Washington’s Mount Vernon Triangle in 2016 and it’s second at Union Market District in 2018. An opening date for the two new locations has not been announced.

