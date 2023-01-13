On. Jan. 3, Shulamith Berlin Weisman, of Rockville, died at age 94. She was the daughter of Devorah Fishman and Nachum Berlin. She worked for 30 years at the Hebrew Home of Greater Washington, where she became its first director of development and formed the first ethics committee in any nursing home in the country.

Beloved wife of the late Cantor Donald Weisman; loving mother of Lois (Chip) Weisman and Rabbi Tobie (David Fried) Weisman; dear sister of Hilly (Barbara) Berlin; and cherished grandmother of Rebecca and Aaron Cohen, and Navah and Gaia Fried. Contributions may be made to B’nai Israel Congregation, Hebrew Home of Greater Washington or to Suburban Hospital. Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home. ■