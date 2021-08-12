Sidney Glashofer, of Silver Spring, passed away on July 25 after a long battle with renal disease. He was 87. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Miriam; three children and their spouses, Lori and Yitzhak, Paul and Sara and Marc and Alison; and by seven grandchildren, Adi, Guy, Tomer, Akiva, Raanan, Natan and Olivia.

Sid was born in 1934 and grew up in Philadelphia. He graduated with a degree in pharmacy from the Philadelphia College of Pharmacy. Upon marrying, he relocated to the Washington area. He worked at local pharmacies, including Summit Hill, Packett’s Lake, Rodman’s and Giant pharmacies at the Blair and Colesville locations. Donations can be made to Sulam, a program for inclusive Jewish education, 13300 Arctic Ave., Rockville, MD 20853.