Sidney Kramer, of Rockville, passed away on May 16. Predeceased by beloved wife of 60 years, Betty Mae Kramer. Devoted father of Miriam (Steve) Dubin, Secretary Rona Kramer and state Sen. Benjamin (Cindy) Kramer; loving brother of Oscar (Judy) Kramer; attentive grandfather of Marla Dubin, Melanie (David) Augustin, Rebecca (Jesse) Richa, Dayna Kramer, Ike Kramer, Tori Kramer (David Ohana), Leanna Kramer (Mor Nitzozi) and Drew Kramer; and adoring great-grandfather of Bailey and Jaiden Richa, Izabella and Nathan Augustin, and Sidney Kramer-Alderson. Contributions may be made to Friends of the IDF (FIDF.org) or to SOLVE ME/CFS (SolveCFS.org). Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

Never miss a story.

Sign up for our newsletter. Email Address Subscribe Cancel