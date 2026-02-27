Sidney Sterman

Sidney David Sterman, a lifelong resident of Washington, D.C., died on Feb. 17 at the age of 105. He is survived by his beloved daughters, Claudia Taylor and Diane Sterman (Bill Bilek), two grandchildren, Alison Wood and Aaron Taylor, a great‑grandson, Lukin Wood, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. His cherished wife of 76 years, Eileen Calman Sterman, predeceased him by 44 days. His siblings and close cousin, Beatrice Deane, Violet Bazer, Janet Resh, Alan Sterman and Daniel Marowitz, all predeceased him.

Sidney was born on Feb. 13, 1921, at his family’s home on Varnum Street in the Petworth neighborhood. He was one of five children of Anna and Jacob Sterman. Growing up beside the 225‑acre Soldiers Home campus, he developed many lifetime friends and an early love for the outdoors and for the city. Sid would ride his bike everywhere, including to the Library of Congress to read Hardy Boys mysteries.

He attended Barnard Elementary, McFarland Junior High and McKinley Tech High School. An Eagle Scout, he served as an ambassador at the 1937 National Scout Jamboree. He became a D.C. backstroke champion and worked as aquatics director at Camp Letts. His athletic ability, honed by the Boys and Girls Club, led to an athletic scholarship at the University of Maryland, where he played football under Doc Spears and boxed under Coach Rabino, earning his Golden Gloves.

Sid made many lifetime friends and became a University of Maryland leader, serving as President of the Men’s League and was inducted into the ODK Leadership Honor Society. He was a member of the TEP fraternity and lettered in two sports before graduating in 1947. Sidney was beloved by many friends, colleagues and family as a true, kind and gentle man.

He remained devoted to exercise and the outdoors. Skiing was his greatest passion. At age 83, he was invited to compete in the NASTAR National Alpine Ski Finals in Park City, Utah, and took his last ski runs for his 100th birthday. He was the oldest living former lifeguard of the Ocean City Beach Patrol and skydived with family at age 90.

Sid enjoyed a long career in institutional food sales, earning respect and making friends before retiring at age 91. He will be dearly missed.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Forest Foundation. Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.