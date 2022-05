Sidney Wexler, of Rockville, passed away on May 5. Beloved husband of Leslie Wexler. Devoted father of Eric (Jennifer) and Todd (Valerie Gomez) Wexler. Dear brother of Kenneth (Sherry) Wexler and Ruth (Neil) Smith. Cherished grandfather of Samantha, Jessica and Charlotte Wexler. Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.

