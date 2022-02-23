Sigmond Alman, of Philadelphia, died on Feb. 13. Sig was a proud World War II veteran. Beloved husband of Sharon Alman; devoted father of Jay, Eileen, Jack and Liz; loving brother of Sylvia and Ed; cherished grandfather of Leah, Maiah, Brooke, Jake, Michael, Kobe, Ava, Ariela, Emily, Annabella, Ally, Sara, Justine and Ryan. Also survived by Barbie, Nora, David and Megan, Marci and Brian, Wendy and Brian and so many friends and family. Contributions may be made to the Honor Flight Network. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

