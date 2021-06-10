Silberberg, Levine lose in Democratic primary

Virginia Del. Hala Ayala will go on to be the Democratic nominee for Virginia’s lieutenant governor, beating out five other candidates in Tuesday’s primary, including Del. Mark Levine, who also lost reelection to his seat in the House of Delegates.

And Justin Wilson will be the Democratic nominee for mayor of Alexandria, defeating former mayor Allison Silberberg.

Levine, a constitutional lawyer from Alexandria, came in third for lieutenant governor, more than 120,000 voted behind Ayala. She’ll face off against Republican nominee Winsome Sears in November’s general election.

Levine was also running for a fourth term in the Virginia House of Delegates. Since 2015, he has represented the 45th District, which includes parts of Alexandria, Arlington and Fairfax. Levine ran unopposed in the last primary and general elections. This time he lost by a little under 3,000 votes to Elizabeth Bennett-Parker, Alexandria’s vice mayor.

Bennett-Parker got 59.3 percent of the vote and Levine 40.7 percent. She will run unopposed in the general.

Silberberg was running for a second non-consecutive term as mayor of Alexandria. She was mayor from 2016 to 2019 before being ousted by her vice mayor Wilson in the 2018 primary. In that election, Wilson got 52.45 percent of the vote and Silberberg 46.66 percent, a difference of a little over 1,200 votes.

This primary Silberberg lost by a wider margin. Wilson got 57.2 of the vote and Silberberg 42.8 percent, a difference of about 3,200 votes. Wilson will run against Republican nominee Annetta Catchings in the general.

