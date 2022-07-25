Social Announcements July 21, 2022

Shari Merrill hired as Hillel International COO

Shari Merrill is Hillel International’s new chief operating officer. She comes to Hillel from The Jewish Federation of Greater Washington, where she was chief impact officer. In that role, Merrill drove planning and community investment, and launched a series of new programs and partnerships.

As Hillel International’s COO role, she will lead the agency’s talent and programmatic teams, advancing Hillel’s leadership in attracting, developing and supporting top talent, and investing in system-wide research and development efforts that fulfill Hillel’s role as the innovation lab for the Jewish future.

Merrill holds a bachelor’s degree from The George Washington University and a graduate degree from the London School of Economics.

Jewish professionals receive master’s degrees

Two Washington-area residents recently graduated from the Spertus Institute Master’s program. Sarah Jarvis, Israel program admissions director for the mid-Atlantic region of Jewish National Fund-USA, and Rebecca Leavey, program and communications director for the Haberman Institute for Jewish Studies, received their master of arts degree in Jewish professional studies. They completed a creative leadership-building program designed to elevate graduates’ careers and strengthen the organizations they serve.

Hebrew U. honors attorney William J. Kilberg

The Hebrew University of Jerusalem presented an honorary fellowship to Washington attorney William J. Kilberg, Esq., during the 85th board of governors meeting on June 14 in Jerusalem.

Kilberg serves as the chairman of the board of Vorbeck Materials Corporation. He is also a member of, and serves as counsel to, the board of the Nixon Foundation. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin appointed Kilberg to the newly created Virginia Commission to Combat Antisemitism.

Local teens among Diller Foundation awardees

Two Washington-area teens were among 15 young adults to receive The Diller Teen Tikkun Olam Awards from the Diller Family Foundation.

Ariel Beck, 19, of Bethesda, and Matthew Casertano, 17, of North Potomac will each receive $36,000 to further their winning initiative or continue their education.

Beck’s Girls Who Start is a non-profit organization with the mission to inspire young women to become entrepreneurs and leaders. Casertano’s Teens Helping Seniors is a community of hundreds of young volunteers working to break down generational barriers.