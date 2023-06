Sol Howard Bluth, of Bethesda, passed away on May 24. Beloved husband of Paige L. Bluth; devoted father of Jon (Katie) Bluth, Liza (Jonathan) Aronie and Anne Perry; and cherished grandfather of Ian, Emma, Jaclyn, Juliette and Alexis. Donations may be made to Autism Speaks (autismspeaks.org) or the American Cancer Society (cancer.org). Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

