On Jan. 1, Sol Karsch of Boynton Beach, Florida; Silver Spring, Maryland; and formerly of New York City. Beloved husband of Marcia Wiesenberg Karsch. Devoted father of Ilene (Gary) Mizrachi and Andrea (Mike) Druckman. Loving grandfather of Samara (Luke) Currim, Seth Mizrachi, Nate (Hannah) Druckman and Hilary (Gene) Maslink. Dear great-grandfather of Adira Druckman. Sol was predeceased by his siblings, Eleanor (the late Marty) Silverstein and David (surviving, Charlotte) Karsch. Memorial contributions may be made to the Hillcrest Jewish Center, Flushing, New York. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME.