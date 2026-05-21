Somaliland to Establish Embassy in Jerusalem

“The opening of the embassy in Jerusalem will be another significant step in strengthening relations between our countries and nations,” said Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar.

The Republic of Somaliland will establish an embassy in Jerusalem, according to Somaliland ambassador to Israel Mohamed Hagi.

“I am pleased to announce that the Republic of Somaliland’s Embassy will be located in Jerusalem,” Hagi stated. “The embassy will be opened soon, while Israel will also establish its embassy in Hargeisa, reflecting growing friendship, mutual respect, and strategic cooperation between our two peoples.”

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar welcomed the move, thanking Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi for the decision.

“The opening of the embassy in Jerusalem will be another significant step in strengthening relations between our countries and nations,” Sa’ar said, adding that the agreement would be implemented soon and noting that it would make Somaliland’s mission the eighth embassy in Jerusalem.

“Mr. President, we look forward to hosting you soon in Jerusalem, our eternal capital,” Sa’ar wrote.

The announcement followed Monday’s ceremony in which Israeli President Isaac Herzog received Hagi’s diplomatic credentials at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, formally accrediting Somaliland’s first ambassador to Israel.