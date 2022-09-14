Sondra Ruth Iroff, of Rockville, passed away peacefully on Sept. 4 with her family by her side. She was 74. She was born Feb. 14, 1948, in Richmond, Ind.

Sondra attended Indiana University. She moved to the District of Columbia in 1968 where she worked briefly for the FBI. She met her husband of 52 years, Sidney “Barry” Iroff, in 1970 and married that year.

Sondra obtained her graphic arts degree from Montgomery College in 1994 with honors.

Sondra is survived by her husband as well as her two daughters, Erin Iroff (life partner, Dewitt Brown) and Samantha Iroff; sister, Cynthia Bain Leister (husband, Michael Leister), Emily Leister; sister-in-law, Arlene Iroff Ahern (husband, Patrick Ahern); brother-in-law, David Iroff (wife, Cindy Iroff); nephews, Jason and Justin Iroff; best friends, Sharon Figueroa, Michael Wagner and a host of extended family and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ruth and Elmer Bain, and niece, Tiffany Hoff.