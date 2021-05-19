Sonia Adler, founding editor of the society magazine Washington Dossier, died on May 10 from complications related to Alzheimer’s, in Boca Raton, Fla. She was 90. She was born on March 5, 1931, in New York City, the daughter of Lillian and Jack Kline. Sonia graduated from New York University in the class of 1951. She married novelist Warren Adler in 1951. The couple celebrated 67 years of marriage before Warren passed away in 2019.

In 1975, Sonia co-founded Washington Dossier with her sons, David and Jonathan. She became a fixture in the nation’s capital while covering social and political life during the Ford, Carter, Reagan and George H. W. Bush administrations. Washington, D.C., Mayor Marion Barry proclaimed May 22, 1985, Sonia Adler Day because of her service.

Sonia is survived by her sons and in-laws, David, Jonathan and Mary, and Michael and Lora; grandchildren, Lauren, Emily, her husband, Dylan, Madeline and Jacob; and two great-grandchildren, Colton and Sawyer. Gifts may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.