On April 28, Sonia Betty Wertlieb Fox, of Brookeville, passed peacefully at age 93. Sonia, aka Sunny, was born Sept. 2, 1929, in Washington, D.C. She was preceded in death by her parents, Michael and Lena Wertlieb; and siblings, Shirley (Herman) Mindel and Philip Wertlieb.

She is survived by sister-in-law Elaine Wertlieb. Sunny was the beloved mother of Judy Fox, Marilyn (Rich) Broderick, Terry (Viktor) Fraker and Wendy Jo Fox (Joel Martin, of blessed memory); cherished Bubby of Melanie (Jonathan) Archer, Jason Healy, Nicholas Broderick (Kim Richie), Darren (Aliza) Simons, Kate (Adam) Smith, Robert (Sarah) Fraker, Justin (Chantal) Riesz, Steven (Krystal) Martin, Zachary Broderick and Brian Martin; and beloved Nonny (great-grandmother) of Bee, Joey and Brody Archer, Judah Simons, Carter and Addison Smith, Caleb Fraker, Melody Cummings, Mila, Madison and Myles Fraker and Stella Martin. She was also Aunt Sunny to the nieces and nephews that she dearly loved.

onations may be made to the American Heart Association (heart.org). Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.