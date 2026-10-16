Sonia Rishty

Sonia “Sunny” Rishty passed away on Oct. 15 at the age of 96, leaving behind a loving family and a lifetime of wonderful memories.

Sunny will be remembered for her impeccable sense of style, her eye for beauty and the warmth and care she showed to those around her. As a young woman, she was a cheerleader and a model, and throughout her life she was the consummate hostess.

Sunny took great pride in creating a beautiful and welcoming home, which she lovingly maintained for more than 50 years. She had a special appreciation for the finer details in life — everything had its place and everything had to be just right. Even taking grapes from the refrigerator called for silver grape shears.

Above all, Sunny loved taking care of the people around her. Her instinct was always to make sure everyone was comfortable and well fed. Even near the end of her life, when there was no food to offer, she would still ask, “Can I get you something to eat?” It was a simple question that captured so much of who she was.

Sunny is survived by her daughter, Joanne Levin; her grandchildren, Adam (Rachel) and Samantha (Mitchell); and her beloved great-grandchildren, Nova, Jetsen, Elanor and Margot. She was predeceased by her son, Stephen Andrew Cohn, who passed away five years before her.

Sunny will be deeply missed by her family and friends and lovingly remembered for her style, her warmth, her generosity and the many ways she made life more beautiful for those she loved.

Memorial contributions in Sunny’s name may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.