On Aug. 23, Sonya L. Gordon, of San Francisco and formerly of Bethesda. She was a native of Brooklyn, N.Y. and attended Erasmus Hall High School. She was a proud graduate of Barnard College and Columbia Law School and worked for many years as an attorney for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Beloved wife of the late Michael S. Gordon; devoted mother of Elizabeth Gordon Jonckheer (Willem); and cherished grandmother of Katherine, Anna and Natalie. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Pension Rights Center, Washington, D.C.