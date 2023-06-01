Soul Doctor: A Joyous Broadway Musical Comes to the Big Screen on June 13th

After captivating audiences with hundreds of sold-out performances on Broadway and around the world, the highly anticipated Broadway musical, Soul Doctor, is making its way to the big screen on June 13th. This uplifting and inspiring musical journey tells the remarkable story of the unlikely friendship between rockstar Rabbi Shlomo Carlebach and legendary singer and activist, Nina Simone. Filmed live in Jerusalem, the movie musical brings together beautiful music, spirituality, and a powerful message that resonates with audiences today.

A Story of Friendship and Music

Soul Doctor portrays the fascinating and heartwarming bond that formed between Rabbi Shlomo Carlebach and Nina Simone. Through their shared passion for music, they found a connection that transcended boundaries and united communities. This captivating tale showcases the transformative power of music, reminding us of the ability of art to bridge gaps and foster understanding.

Revival of Jewish Music and Uniting Communities

Nina Simone’s immense influence on the revival of Jewish music is a significant theme in Soul Doctor. Her collaboration with Rabbi Carlebach played a vital role in bringing Jewish music to the forefront and breathing new life into the genre. This fusion of cultures not only revitalized Jewish music but also shed light on the common struggles faced by the black and Jewish communities, emphasizing the ongoing challenges they continue to endure.

Critical Acclaim and Anticipation

The New York Times hailed Soul Doctor as “inspiring and absorbing,” acknowledging its ability to captivate audiences with its compelling story and beautiful music. Bloomberg News aptly described the musical as a combination of beloved shows such as “Fiddler on the Roof,” “Jersey Boys,” and “Hair,” promising an unforgettable experience. The anticipation for the big-screen adaptation is palpable, as fans eagerly await the chance to witness this joyous celebration of music and unity.

Sing-Along and Global Phenomenon

In an exciting and exclusive addition to the movie, audiences will be treated to an introduction by Lisa Simone. This special introduction sets the stage for a thrilling experience as viewers are invited to join in a Nina Simone sing-along of her iconic hit, “Feeling’ Good.” This interactive element creates a sense of community and allows everyone to actively participate in the uplifting celebration of music.

Soul Doctor’s transition from the Broadway stage to the big screen is a significant milestone in bringing this powerful story to a wider audience. The film version, which was captured live in Jerusalem, is playing for one night only on June 13th at movie theaters nationwide.

Get tickets today at https://www.fathomevents.com/events/Soul-Doctor.