Stan Peikin, of Fairfax, died on July 18. Beloved husband of Dianne Peikin for 50 years. Devoted father of Stefani, Dana (Aharon) and Scott (Erin). Loving brother of Joan (Bill) Bush. Cherished grandfather of Quinn, Leah, Coco and Rachel. Stan is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Stan was a proud graduate of the University of Virginia, active in his community and a founding member of Temple B’nai Shalom. Contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, American Cancer Society, National Kidney Foundation or Temple B’nai Shalom of Fairfax Station.