On Jan. 16, Stanley Adoff passed away in Bethesda, Maryland. Beloved husband of the late Joan Adoff; cherished father of Julie Watson (George Lorenzo) and Larry (Cyndi) Adoff; treasured grandfather of Eva, Zachary, Julian and Hayden.

Stanley was born to Julius and Bessie Adoff on Jan. 21, 1927, in the Bronx, New York. He had an older sister, Lillian. He was raised in the Bronx and by his account had a wonderful childhood, most of it spent with his six best friends who he referred as “The Boys.” When he was a freshman at NYU, he enlisted in the Navy and is a proud veteran of World War II.

A bachelor until is late 30s, he met Joan Gottlieb in 1961 on a blind date and as they say, the rest is history. They married in 1962. Their oldest child Larry was born in 1963 followed by the birth of Julie in 1966. Stan was a certified public accountant working at his firm into his early 90s.

Joan and Stan settled with their young family in Montgomery County, where they raised their children. In the 1980s, they purchased a home in Bethany Beach, Delaware and that quickly became the center of their social circle. Bethany Beach, Washington Hebrew Congregation and helping to raise their grandchildren occupied their retirement years.

In August 2019, Joan and Stanley moved to what was then Brightview Woodmont (now Modena Reserve), where Stan spent the last six-plus years of his life. Joan passed away in August 2020. Stan describes his years at Brightview/Modena as happy and content — a place where he made quick friends with many of the residents as well as the staff. His favorite time of the day was 4:30pm happy hour when he would have glass of bourbon (in the fall and winter) or a glass of gin (in the spring and summer), always sitting at his “assigned” or “chosen” seat that everyone else knew never to sit. Stan had many pearls of wisdom but one he loved to state regularly is “water rusts the pipes”, so have that drink at happy hour. L’Chaim!

In lieu of flowers, donations in Stanley’s name may be made to Washington Hebrew Congregation’s Hunger Fund or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.