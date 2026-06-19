On June 14, Stanley Alan Ratner of Rockville, Maryland. Beloved husband of the late Sandra Chabbott Ratner. Devoted father of Robin Ratner (Robert) Drogan and Joseph Daniel (Tatum Birdsall) Ratner. Loving grandfather of Julia Ratner and Jade and Connor Drogan. Dear brother of Fredric and Tomas Ratner. Memorial contributions may be made to B’nai Israel Congregation (bnaiisraelcong.org), the American Stroke Association (stroke.org) or JSSA (jssa.org). Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.