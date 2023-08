On Aug. 11, Stanley J. Klein, of Columbia. Beloved husband of Deborah for 57 years; and cherished father of Amy Cubert (Jeremy) and Lisa Scheiderman (Daniel). Adored grandfather of Benjamin and Noah Cubert and Jacob and Emma Schneiderman. Donations may be made to the Jewish Federation of Howard County. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

