Dr. Stanley Jerome Talpers, of Washington, passed away peacefully on Feb. 25. Stan was born Aug. 12, 1926, the son of Dr. Herman and Bertha Talpers of Casper, Wyo., where he grew up. He attended University of Colorado at Boulder as the Second World War gathered force. Stanley entered the Navy in 1944, and served as an electronics technician, servicing radar at Ford Island, Hawaii. After the war’s end, he returned to the University of Colorado. There, he graduated, was accepted to and completed his medical education at the University of Colorado School of Medicine in Denver. He then continued his training and was board certified as a Doctor of Internal Medicine.

His first marriage to Carol Orleans ended in divorce. In June 1956, he married Jeanne Schiff. That marriage lasted until Jeanne’s death in December 2012. Dr. Talpers practiced medicine in Washington, D.C. with Drs. Orville Donnelly, Harold Sadin, Stuart Fidler, Robert Wilkinson and Paul Schlein. He was associated with The George Washington University School of Medicine, where he served on the faculty and was honored with emeritus status. He volunteered at Meals on Wheels and the library at Temple Sinai, where he was a member. He is survived by his children, Susan Copeland, Lynn Talpers and Philip Talpers; one grandson, Benjamin Rosenthal; and his dear companion, Beth Naftalin. His oldest son, Daniel Talpers, predeceased him in 2019. Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.