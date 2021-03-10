Stanley Kantor, of Pawleys Island, S.C., died on Feb. 24 from complications associated with COVID-19. He was 75. Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., Stanley graduated from Brooklyn Technical High School in 1963 and earned a political science degree from City College of New York in 1967. Upon graduating from Cornell Law School, Stanley worked as deputy assistant attorney general of the State of New York under Attorney General Louis J. Lefkowitz. He also worked as an attorney, teacher and volunteer tax preparer for the elderly throughout his life.

Stanley is survived by his wife of almost 35 years, Eva Kantor; his sons, Jon (Wendy), of Herndon, and Paul (Shari) Kantor; his stepdaughter, Crystal (Kevin) Marcus-Kanesaka; his grandchildren, Samuel Leslie and Ellie Rose Kantor and Mika and Maiyumi Marcus Kanesaka; his sister, Ellen (Robert) Sander; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Stanley was predeceased by his sister, Karen Kantor; his parents, Mildred and Robert Kantor; and his first wife, Leslie Jane Golden Kantor.