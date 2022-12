Stanley Katz, of Silver Spring, passed away on Nov. 17. He was 79. Beloved husband of the late Harriet Lynn Katz; devoted father of the late Stacy Katz Olivera (survived by Humberto Olivera) and Amy Beth; loving brother of Vicki Diamond and Rose Furr; extremely proud papa of Mason and Brandon Olivera. Contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association.

Never miss a story.

Sign up for our newsletter. Email Address Subscribe Cancel