Dr. Stanley Louis Berlinsky, born May 29, 1927, in Baltimore and raised in Washington, D.C., passed away at the age of 95. He will be remembered by his wife of more than 66 years, Audrey; his three children, Wendi (Frank) Gordon of Austin, Texas, Carol Lee (Jerry) Weiss of Washington and John Berlinsky of San Rafael, Calif.; and his grandchildren, Chuck and Eliza Gordon, Colin and Julian Weiss and Haden Berlinsky.

Stan graduated from Coolidge High School and served in the Navy during the final days of World War II. He earned his undergraduate degree at George Washington University. As a doctoral student at the University of Michigan, Stan earned dual Ph.D.s in clinical and organizational psychology and speech pathology. Stan spent his entire career working in Washington, beginning a clinical practice while also consulting with the Navy Department and NASA.

Donations can be made to Makom (makomlife.org). Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.