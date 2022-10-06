Stanley Mark Stern passed away peacefully on Sept. 26, surrounded by his beloved family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Max and Phyllis, and his sister, Marti Stern Bernstein. Stan was born on Aug. 29, 1950. He is survived by his wife, Judy; his son, Jared Stern, and his wife, Andrea Klee; daughter Lauren Somers and her husband, Ira Somers; and his seven grandchildren. Contributions may be made to the Jewish Social Service Agency (jssa.org) and First Tee, a youth development organization (firstteedc.org). Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

