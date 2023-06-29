On May 8, Stanton E. Samenow died from complications due to leukemia. Samenow was a forensic criminal psychologist, studied criminal behavior and served as an expert witness on many high-profile murder cases, including the D.C.-sniper case involving Lee Boyd Malvo.

Samenow graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School (now Jackson-Reed). He received his bachelor’s degree from Yale University and his PhD. in psychology from the University of Michigan. After working as a clinical psychologist on the adolescent inpatient psychiatric services in Ann Arbor, he joined the Program for the Investigation of Criminal Behavior at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Washington.

With the late Dr. Samuel Yochelson, he participated in the longest in-depth clinical research-treatment study of offenders that has been conducted in North America. The findings of that study are contained in the three-volume publication The Criminal Personality that he co-authored with Yochelson. Their work was featured in the 84th episode of “The Sopranos.”

In 1978, Dr. Samenow entered the private practice of clinical psychology in Alexandria. His specialty was the evaluation and treatment of juvenile and adult offenders. He was appointed by President Ronald Reagan to the Law Enforcement Task Force, and in 1982 to the President’s Task Force on Victims of Crime. In 1987, Reagan appointed him as a Conferee to the White House Conference on a Drug-Free America.

Dr. Samenow’s book “Inside the Criminal Mind” was published in 1984.

Dr. Samenow continued working until one month before his death. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Dorothy; his two sons, Charles Samenow and Jason (Deborah) Samenow, both of Washington, D.C.; two grandchildren and his miniature schnauzer, Lily Mae.