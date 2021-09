Stephanie Lynne Simms, of Laurel, died on Aug. 30. Beloved wife of Zachary S. Simms. Devoted mother of Nora and Austin. Loving daughter of Jonathan (Glenis) Pelc and the late Laurie Neier Pelc. Daughter-in-law of Stuart and Laura Simms. Cherished granddaughter of Leigh Neier. Dear sister of Adam (Bonnie) Pelc. Contributions may be made to Susan G. Komen for the Cure (komen.org). Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.