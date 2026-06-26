Stephanie Patrice Lewis passed away on June 20 in an accident. Stephanie was born in New Britain, Connecticut, on Sept. 2, 1959, the youngest daughter of Thomas and Erma Siegfried (nee Hahn). She was raised in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania. Stephanie graduated cum laude from the University of Maryland, College Park, with a bachelor’s in fiber chemistry in 1981. She married James Hendricks Lewis, MD, in 1983. They welcomed two sons and she was later a devoted Nana to two grandchildren. She spent a 30-year career as a sales representative and manager at GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals where she worked in the HIV/AIDS, oncology and neurohealth divisions. She won the top sales and managerial awards and made lifelong friends over her long career. She launched a second career as a business coach and franchise consultant. Stephanie delighted in cooking meals for her family, friends, employees and others. She was an accomplished organist and pianist. With her husband, she traveled the world and explored more than 90 countries on six continents. She is survived by her husband, Jim, sons Adam and Alex, daughter-in-law Christin, grandchildren Charlie and Graham, brother Thomas Siegfried (Patricia), sister Lenore Zahorik, a large extended family and innumerous close friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to her favorite animal rescue organizations, A Home of Their Own and the Mary Ann Morris Animal Society. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.