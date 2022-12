Stephen Ian Greene, of Potomac, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Dec. 20. He was 75. Beloved husband of 39 years of Sharon Greene; devoted father of Michael (Brittany) Greene and Melissa (Brendan) Smith; loving brother of Barry (Carol) Greene. Donations may be made to the Children’s National Hospital Foundation. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

