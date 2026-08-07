Stephen Lachter

Stephen Harris Lachter, 81, of Washington, D.C., passed away peacefully on Aug. 6, surrounded by his family after a six-year battle with leukemia.

Born Nov. 21, 1944, Stephen dedicated his life to the field of aviation law, earning respect for his sharp intellect, integrity and unwavering commitment to his clients and colleagues. His work helped shape important developments in aviation regulation and safety, and he was known for his mentorship within the legal community. In addition, Stephen was an active member of Adas Israel Congregation for over three decades.

Stephen is survived by his beloved wife, Sandra Lachter, and his two daughters, Danielle and Amelia, who will forever cherish his wisdom, humor and love.

Contributions in his memory may be made to Blood Cancer United. All services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.