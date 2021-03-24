Stephen Louis Harris, of Rockville, died of natural causes on March 20. He was 58. Stephen was born on March 7, 1963, the beloved first child and only son to Sara and the late David Harris. In addition to his mother, Stephen is survived by his sister, Ruth Wallace (Jonathan), and nieces, Danielle and Emma Wallace.

Stephen earned both a bachelor’s degree in history and a master’s degree in Soviet history in his four years at Washington University in St. Louis, graduating in 1985. He worked for almost 30 years as a technical writer, editor and government proposal writer. Donations may be made to Poplar Springs Animal Sanctuary (animalsanctuary.org). Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, LLC under Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington contract.